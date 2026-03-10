Gold & Silver Price On March 10, 2026: Gold Rate increased in India amid Middle East Conflict

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gold prices in India stand at Rs 1,62,380 for 24 carats per 10 grams and Rs 1,48,850 for 22 carats per 10 grams on March 10, 2026, Tuesday. The gold metal price has decreased by Rs 700 for 24 carats and Rs 650 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,790 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, increased by Rs 530.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold cost has been recorded as Rs 1,62,380 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,48,850 in the last 24 hours.

The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

Advertisement

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,62,530 1,49,000 Mumbai 1,62,380 1,48,850 Chennai 1,64,180 1,50,500 Kolkata 1,62,380 1,48,850 Hyderabad 1,62,380 1,48,850 Bangalore 1,62,380 1,48,850 Bhubaneswar 1,62,380 1,48,850

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 10, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 3,00,000 today.