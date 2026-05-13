Gold, Silver import duty hikes to 15% from 6%, govt restrain imports

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New Delhi: Government of India has raised import tarrifs on Gold and Silver to 15% from 6% with an aim to curb precious metal imports and easing pressure on India on Wednesday.

According to ANI reports, Gold & Silver findings to attract 5% duty, Platinum findings at 5.4%. Precious metal spent catalyst set at 4.35%, subject to the fulfilment of compliance criteria.

This comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens of India to avoid buying gold for a year as it increases economic pressure linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

As per reports, higher tarrifs will lower the demand rate of the metals in world’s second-largest consumer country.

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Even with record-high prices, gold and silver continue to hold strong cultural and financial value in Indian households, especially during weddings, festivals, and traditional celebrations.

Ministry of Finance updates customs duty rates for precious metals & findings vide Notification 16/2026-Customs, effective today (May 13). Gold & Silver findings to attract 5% duty, Platinum findings at 5.4%. Precious metal spent catalyst set at 4.35%, subject to the fulfilment… pic.twitter.com/atSGTXjDTQ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026