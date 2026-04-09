Gold rates today in India slips: 24K, 22K, 18K gold declined on April 09, Silver falls by Rs 5000
Gold rates in India decreased by Rs 2,340 for 24-carat and Rs 2,150 for 22 carats gold amid market shifts. Find out more here.
New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 2,340 for 24-carat and Rs 2,150 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.
On April 09, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,480 per 10 grams, and Rs 1,38,850 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.
The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,13,610 per 10 grams over the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 1,760
In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,51,480 for 24-carat gold, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,38,850 for the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.
The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|1,51,630
|1,39,000
|Mumbai
|1,51,480
|1,38,850
|Chennai
|1,52,730
|1,40,000
|Kolkata
|1,51,480
|1,38,850
|Hyderabad
|1,51,480
|1,38,850
|Bangalore
|1,51,480
|1,38,850
|Bhubaneswar
|1,51,480
|1,38,850
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 5,000 in the last 24 hours. On April 09, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5,000 over the last 24 hours, to Rs 2,60,000 on Thursday.