Gold prices on 7th september
Image Credits: economictimes

Gold Rates Today For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in Bhubaneswar continues upward trend for the past few days.

As on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,320 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 48,890 .

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,210 per 1 kg.

The opening up of markets in Bhubaneswar after lockdown has caused the yellow metal business to resume again. However business is far from normal as people still prefer to remain indoors due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

Gold prices in various cities of India:

Gold rates on 6th september
Image Credits: good returns

 

