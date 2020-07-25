Gold prices today
Image Credit: IANS

Gold Rates Surges Amid The Present Covid-19, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country gold prices has been pushed up. The Pandemic crisis has hit the the gold industry hard.

The gold prices in India saw a minor fluctuation Saturday . The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 49,610 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 50,610.

In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats are Rs 53,230 and Rs 48,800 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises by 730 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rises by 150 rupees/ 10 grams.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 50,610 Rs 49,610
New Delhi Rs 50,760 Rs 49,560
Chennai Rs 53,230 Rs 48,800
Kolkata Rs 51,410 Rs 50,010

 

You might also like
Entertainment

I&B Ministry Recommends Opening Of Cinema Halls in August

Nation

No Respite For People Affected In Assam Flood Fury

Nation

Cabinet Secy Hold Meet With Chief Secys Of 9 States With High COVID Cases

Nation

Rajasthan Governor Questions CM Gehlot About Law & Order

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.