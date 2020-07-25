Bhubaneswar: Due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country gold prices has been pushed up. The Pandemic crisis has hit the the gold industry hard.

The gold prices in India saw a minor fluctuation Saturday . The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 49,610 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 50,610.

In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats are Rs 53,230 and Rs 48,800 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises by 730 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rises by 150 rupees/ 10 grams.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: