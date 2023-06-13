Gold rates slightly fall for 24 carat/ 22 carat on June 12

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have slightly decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) today. As on June 13 (Tuesday), the prices have decreased by Rs 100 in India.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,660 Rs 55,550 Mumbai Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400 Chennai Rs 60,900 Rs 55,800 Kolkata Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400 Hyderabad Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400 Bangalore Rs 60,500 Rs 55,450 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased for today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.

