Gold rates slightly fall for 24 carat/ 22 carat on June 12
Today (13th June 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have slightly decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) today. As on June 13 (Tuesday), the prices have decreased by Rs 100 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 60,660
|Rs 55,550
|Mumbai
|Rs 60,450
|Rs 55,400
|Chennai
|Rs 60,900
|Rs 55,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 60,450
|Rs 55,400
|Hyderabad
|Rs 60,450
|Rs 55,400
|Bangalore
|Rs 60,500
|Rs 55,450
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 60,450
|Rs 55,400
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased for today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.