Gold rates slightly fall for 24 carat/ 22 carat on June 12

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold rate in india
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have slightly decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) today. As on June 13 (Tuesday), the prices have decreased by Rs 100 in India.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,660 Rs 55,550
Mumbai Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400
Chennai Rs 60,900 Rs 55,800
Kolkata Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400
Hyderabad Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400
Bangalore Rs 60,500 Rs 55,450
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,450 Rs 55,400

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased for today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,450, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.

