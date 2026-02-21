Gold Rates & Silver Rates increased today in India, Check city-wise rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 1,910 for 24-carat gold and Rs 1,750 for 22-carat gold in major cities over the last 24 hours. On February 21, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,59,280. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has recorded at Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

On February 21, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,59,280 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, and Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,59,430 1,46,150 Mumbai 1,59,280 1,46,000 Chennai 1,60,150 1,46,800 Kolkata 1,59,280 1,46,000 Hyderabad 1,59,280 1,46,000 Bangalore 1,59,280 1,46,000 Bhubaneswar 1,59,280 1,46,000

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5,000 and is now Rs 2,75,000 on February 21, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has hiked sharply by Rs 20,000, now recorded at Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.