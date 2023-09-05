Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gold rates September 5: Rates decrease marginally for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

Today (5 September 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,390 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,400 in India.

Gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have increased for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today (5 September 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,390 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,400 in India. A fall in Rs 100 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) was registered in last 24 hours.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,470 Rs 55,450
Mumbai Rs 60,320 Rs 55,300
Chennai Rs 58,220 Rs 55,450
Kolkata Rs 60,320 Rs 55,300
Hyderabad Rs 60,320 Rs 55,300
Bangalore Rs 60,320 Rs 55,300
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,320 Rs 55,300

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has increased by Rs 100 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,320, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,300.

