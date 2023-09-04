Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gold rates September 4: Rates increase for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Today (4 September 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,490 in India.

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,200 Rs 55,200
Mumbai Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050
Chennai Rs 58,220 Rs 55,450
Kolkata Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050
Hyderabad Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050
Bangalore Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has declined in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,050, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,050.

