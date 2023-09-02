Gold rates September 2: Rates increase for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today (2 September 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,490 in India. Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22 carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,200 Rs 55,200 Mumbai Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050 Chennai Rs 58,220 Rs 55,450 Kolkata Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050 Hyderabad Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050 Bangalore Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,050 Rs 55,050

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,050, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,050.