Gold rates remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat on 16th October in India

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has remained same in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,910, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,000.

Gold rates in India remained constant for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today (16th October, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,490 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 59,060 Rs 54,150 Mumbai Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Chennai Rs 58,330 Rs 55,550 Kolkata Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Hyderabad Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Bangalore Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000 Visakhapatnam Rs 58,910 Rs 54,000

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,700 today. Rates have remained same in India as compared to yesterday.