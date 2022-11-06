Gold rates remain unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat India today

Bhubaneswar: As on Sunday (6th November, 2022) gold rate in India has remained same sin the last 24 hours. 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 50,520 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 46,280.

A change was observed in the prices of yellow metal in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,290 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,100 today. Gold price has remained same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.