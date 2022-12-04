Gold rates remain unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Prices of gold remain unchanged for 24 carat and 22 carat in last 24 hours. As on 4 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,150.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,720 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,160.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,100 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,600. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,450. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,950 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,450.

