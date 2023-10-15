Gold rates remain the same for 24 and 22 carat in India on October 15

Bhubaneswar: As on 15th October, 2023 the prices of the yellow metal have remained same in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,400, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,490.

The prices of gold have remained the same in India in the last 24 hours. As on October 15, 2023, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,490 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,060 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,910 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,000.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,910 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,000. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,810 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,100.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 69,700 in India. The silver rates remained the same in last 24 hours.

