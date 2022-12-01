Gold rates remain same for 24 carat and 22 carat on Thursday

Bhubaneswar: No change in the prices of Rs 190 was witnessed for the gold rates (both 24 carat and 22 carat) today. As on December 1, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,340 in India.

Fluctuations in the rates of yellow metal was registered across cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,850 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,360.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,130 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,550. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,970 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,550.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,970 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,550 today. Gold price has increased by Rs 90 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.