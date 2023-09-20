Gold rates remain same for 24 carat and 22 carat on 20th September in India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has increased by Rs 140 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,220, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,200.

Gold rates in India have remained same for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,320 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,340 in India. A rate for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) was registered in last 24 hours.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,370 Rs 55,350 Mumbai Rs 60,220 Rs 55,200 Chennai Rs 58,280 Rs 55,500 Kolkata Rs 60,220 Rs 55,200 Hyderabad Rs 60,220 Rs 55,200 Bangalore Rs 60,220 Rs 55,200 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,220 Rs 55,200

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 72,200 today. Rates have remained same in India as compared to yesterday.

