Gold Rate Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates remain constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar for last 24 hours.

On Monday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,810 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,060.

The constancy in the rates of the yellow metal is hoped to bring a respite among gold jewelry lovers in the city.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows: