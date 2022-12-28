Gold rates increases today for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: As on 28 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,050. A slight increase (Rs 250) in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat were observed in India on Wednesday.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,630 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,480 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,950. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,480 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,950.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,480 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,950 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 250 in the last 24 hours.