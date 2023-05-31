Gold rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on May 31
Today, (31th May 2023) 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,330 in India
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) on Wednesday. As of 31st May, the prices have increased by Rs 390 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 60,630
|Rs 55,600
|Mumbai
|Rs 60,490
|Rs 55,450
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 60,490
|Rs 55,450
|Hyderabad
|Rs 60,490
|Rs 55,450
|Bangalore
|Rs 60,530
|Rs 55,500
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 60,490
|Rs 55,450
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has been reduced by Rs 110. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,490, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,450.