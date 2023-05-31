Gold rates increases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on May 31

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) on Wednesday. As of 31st May, the prices have increased by Rs 390 in India.

Today 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,330 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,630 Rs 55,600 Mumbai Rs 60,490 Rs 55,450 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 60,490 Rs 55,450 Hyderabad Rs 60,490 Rs 55,450 Bangalore Rs 60,530 Rs 55,500 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,490 Rs 55,450

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has been reduced by Rs 110. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,490, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,450.