Gold rates increase on November 8 for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: A hike in gold rates was observed in India for 24 carat and 22 carat today. As on November 8, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 50,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 46,680.

A change was observed in the prices of yellow metal in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,330 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,050. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,160 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,900. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,160 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,900.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,160 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,900 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 120 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.