Gold rates increase for 24 carat and 22 carat in India on 19th September

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal has increased by Rs 410 in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,080, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,050.

The prices of gold has increased by 300 in India for last 24 hours. As on September 19, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,320 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,340 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,210 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,200. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,080 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,050.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,050 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,050. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

The Silver rate in India is Rs 72,200/kg today. Slight changes in silver rates were observed in the last 24 hours.