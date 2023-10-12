Gold rates increase for 24 and 22 carat in India on 12 October

Bhubaneswar: As on 12th October, 2023 the prices of the yellow metal have remained constant in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,530, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,650.

The prices of gold has increased by Rs 380 in India in the last 24 hours. As on October 12, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,860 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,000 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,680 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,800. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,650.

On the other hand, price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,530 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,650. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,410 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,720.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 69,500 in India. The silver rates decreased by Rs 900 in the last 24 hours.

