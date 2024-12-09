Gold Rates In India Today: 24K/100 Grams of Gold Price Jumps Rs 1,600; Silver Remain Flat

On December 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,780, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,300 in India.

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold today has increased by Rs 160 for 24 carats and Rs 150 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On December 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,780, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,300.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has increased. Today on December 9, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 77,780 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 71,300 in India.

Changes in gold rates were also recorded in several important cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat
 Delhi 77,930 71,450
Mumbai 77,780 71,300
 Chennai 77,780 71,300
 Kolkata 77,780 71,300
Hyderabad 77,780 71,300
 Bangalore 77,780 71,300
 Bhubaneswar 77,780 71,300

Silver price in India:

The rate of silver in India has remained constant for the third consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On December 9, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Rate of silver is recorded at Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Price Rises Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates
