Gold Rates In India Today: 24K/100 Grams of Gold Price Jumps Rs 1,600; Silver Remain Flat

Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold today has increased by Rs 160 for 24 carats and Rs 150 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On December 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,780, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,300.

Changes in gold rates were also recorded in several important cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,930 71,450 Mumbai 77,780 71,300 Chennai 77,780 71,300 Kolkata 77,780 71,300 Hyderabad 77,780 71,300 Bangalore 77,780 71,300 Bhubaneswar 77,780 71,300

Silver price in India:

The rate of silver in India has remained constant for the third consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On December 9, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Rate of silver is recorded at Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar.