The news is by your side.

Gold rates in India decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on 26th February

Business
By Pratyay
gold rate today
Image Credit: IANS
0

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 270 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

As of 26th February, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,010 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 56,800 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500

Some fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650
Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Chennai Rs 63,220 Rs 57,950
Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

 

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,700 today. Rates have decreased by Rs 700 in India as compared to yesterday.

Pratyay 4534 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.