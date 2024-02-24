Gold rates in India decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on 24th February
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 150 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,010 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 56,800 in India.
In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500
Some fluctuations were registered in different cities of India too
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 63,220
|Rs 57,950
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 69,700 today. Rates have decreased by Rs 700 in India as compared to yesterday.