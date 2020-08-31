Jewellery Rates On 30th August
Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar Witnesses Marginal Change On Monday, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar witnesses a marginal change  in the last 24 hours.

As on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs 53,600 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,140.  

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,590  and Rs 49,130 respectively. The change in gold rates for 24 carats/10 grams and  22 carats/ 10 grams were hiked by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

The rate of silver for 1 kg was recorded as Rs 66,370.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

