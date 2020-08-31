Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar Witnesses Marginal Change On Monday, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar witnesses a marginal change in the last 24 hours.

As on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,600 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,140.

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,590 and Rs 49,130 respectively. The change in gold rates for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were hiked by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

The rate of silver for 1 kg was recorded as Rs 66,370.

