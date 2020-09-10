Gold Rates On 10th September
Image Credits: Brand Lanes

Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar Increases Marginally On Thursday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices increased marginally in capital city of Odisha today.

As on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,560 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs.49,100.

On Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,290 and Rs.48,850 respectively. While

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 68,500 per 1 kg.

The opening up of markets in Bhubaneswar after lockdown has caused the yellow metal business to resume again. However business is far from normal as people still prefer to remain indoors due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

Gold prices in various cities of India:

Gold Prices On 10th September
Image Credits: Good Returns
