Bhubaneswar: The price of  gold  in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, has witnessed a slight rise.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,510 and Rs 51,060 respectively, today.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 54,690 and Rs 50,140 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,010 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Image Credit: goodreturns
