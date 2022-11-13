Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat remain unchanged in India

Bhubaneswar: The rate for 24 carat gold (10 grams), as well as 22-carat gold (10 grams), has remained unchanged today. As on 13 November, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,280 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 47,890.

Fluctuation in the yellow metal rates was observed across different metro cities of India today. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,360 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,000. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,800. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,150 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,150 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,800 today. Gold price has increased by Rs 480 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.