Gold Prices On Independence Day
Image Credit: mathrubhumi

Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat On Independence Day In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As India celebrates its 74th Independence day amid Covid-19 pandemic the gold prices in Bhubaneswar continue to ris .

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,760 and Rs 51,110 respectively, today.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,510 and Rs 51,060 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 66,950 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price in various cities of India are as follows:

Photo Credits: Good Returns
You might also like
Nation

Independence Day 2020: PM Modi unfurls tricolour, addresses nation

Nation

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for COVID-19

Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind praises Corona warriors on Independence Day eve

Sports

Liverpool Wonderboy Arat Hosseini Tipped To Be Next Messi! Watch His Football Skills

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7