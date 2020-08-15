Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat On Independence Day In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As India celebrates its 74th Independence day amid Covid-19 pandemic the gold prices in Bhubaneswar continue to ris .

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,760 and Rs 51,110 respectively, today.

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,510 and Rs 51,060 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 66,950 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price in various cities of India are as follows: