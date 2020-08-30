Gold Rate Today
Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Know Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal continues its fall in the last 24 hours in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. As the weekend shutdown has been lifted by the administration, business places in the city are expected to function as usual.

As on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs 53,590 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,130.  

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,730  and Rs 49,250 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver recorded as Rs 66,360 per 1 kg today.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Image Credit: good returns
