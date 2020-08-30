Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Know Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal continues its fall in the last 24 hours in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. As the weekend shutdown has been lifted by the administration, business places in the city are expected to function as usual.

As on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,590 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,130.

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,730 and Rs 49,250 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver recorded as Rs 66,360 per 1 kg today.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: