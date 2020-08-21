Gold Price Today On 21st August
Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Falls Down In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in  Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar falls down in last 24 hours. This brings a smile on the faces of gold enthusiasts in the state.

As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs 55,470 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,850.

On Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 56,250 and Rs 51,570 respectively.

A rise in purchase of the yellow metal is expected today as the auspicious Ganesh Puja falls tomorrow.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,010 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 52,000 Rs 51,000
New Delhi Rs 55,860 Rs 51,210
Chennai Rs 55,470 Rs 50,850
Kolkata Rs 55,250 Rs 52,530

 

