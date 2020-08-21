Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Falls Down In Bhubaneswar

Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Falls Down In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar falls down in last 24 hours. This brings a smile on the faces of gold enthusiasts in the state.

As on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 55,470 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,850.

On Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 56,250 and Rs 51,570 respectively.

A rise in purchase of the yellow metal is expected today as the auspicious Ganesh Puja falls tomorrow.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,010 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: