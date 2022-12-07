Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat decreases on December 7, 2022

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24-carat and 22-carat has decreased by Rs 220 in the last 24 hours. As on December 7, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,630 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,120.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,450. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,300. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 53,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,300.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,300 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has decreased by Rs 330 in last 24 hours.