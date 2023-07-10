Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases on July 10

Gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: As on July 10, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,550 in India.

The gold rates in India have decreased in India in the last 24 hours.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,660 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,550.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,510 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,550. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,940 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,900.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,070, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,150.

