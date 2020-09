Gold Rates Fall Down In Bhubaneswar, Check Prices For 24 And 22 Carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices dropped down in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar today. The falling prices in the yellow metal has chances of attracting customers.

As on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,640 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,170.

On Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,210 and Rs 49,730 respectively.