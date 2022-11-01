Gold rates decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on November 1

Bhubaneswar: As on Tuesday (November 1), gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,840 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,600. A significant difference was spotted in the prices as compared to the previous day’s prices.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,440 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,150.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,990 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,840 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,600. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,840 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,600.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,840 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,600 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 160 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.