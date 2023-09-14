Gold rates decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on 14th September in India

Today (14th September) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,790 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,790 in India.

Gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 110 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,450, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,500.

Gold rates in India have continued to decrease for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,790 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,850 in India. A fall in Rs 70 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) was registered in last 24 hours.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 59,600 Rs 54,650
Mumbai Rs 59,450 Rs 54,500
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 59,450 Rs 54,500
Hyderabad Rs 59,450 Rs 54,500
Bangalore Rs 59,450 Rs 54,500
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,450 Rs 54,500

 

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 70,900 today. Rates have remained samein India as compared to yesterday.

