Gold rates decrease for 24 and 22 carat in India on November 6

Bhubaneswar: As on 6th November, 2023 the prices of the yellow metal have decreased in India. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,080, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,940.

The prices of gold have increased in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. As on November 6, 2023, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,500 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,900 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,750. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,750 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,600.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,750 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,600. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,010 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,150.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 70,800 in India. The silver rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.

