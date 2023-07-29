Gold rates decrease for 24/22 carat in India on July 29

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold have decreased in India on Saturday. As on July 29, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,490 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,490 in India.

The gold rates in India have increased in India by Rs 250 (10 grams).

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,260 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,110 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,100.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,100. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have increased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,110, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,100.