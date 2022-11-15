Gold rates continue to increase in India, check the latest rates here

Bhubaneswar: The rate for 24 carat gold (10 grams) as well as 22 carat gold (10 grams) has continued to increase today. As on 15 November, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,260.

Change in rates of gold was observed in different metro cities of India today. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,360. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,760 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,360. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,640 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,260.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,640 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,260 today. Gold price remains same for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.