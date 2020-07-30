Gold Rates Continue To Climb Higher, Check Rates Here

Gold Rates Continue To Climb Higher, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The surge in gold prices remains to continue in the Indian markets.

In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,320 and Rs 50,750 respectively, today.

Earlier on Wednesday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 54,950 and 50,380 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus.

As the country moves towards Unlock 3.0, the yellow metal industry hopes for positive business possibilities.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: