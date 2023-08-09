Gold rates August 9: Price increases in 24 carat/ 22 carat gold in India
The rate of yellow metal has increased in India on Tuesday for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has increased for the second consecutive day in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,340 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,350 in India. An increase of Rs 10 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 60,310
|Rs 55,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 60,160
|Rs 55,150
|Chennai
|Rs 58,120
|Rs 55,350
|Kolkata
|Rs 60,160
|Rs 55,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 60,160
|Rs 55,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 60,160
|Rs 55,150
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 60,160
|Rs 55,150
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has decreased in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,060, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,050.