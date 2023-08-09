Gold rates August 9: Price increases in 24 carat/ 22 carat gold in India

The rate of yellow metal has increased in India on Tuesday for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has increased for the second consecutive day in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,340 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,350 in India. An increase of Rs 10 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,310 Rs 55,300
Mumbai Rs 60,160 Rs 55,150
Chennai Rs 58,120 Rs 55,350
Kolkata Rs 60,160 Rs 55,150
Hyderabad Rs 60,160 Rs 55,150
Bangalore Rs 60,160 Rs 55,150
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,160 Rs 55,150

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has decreased in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,060, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,050.

