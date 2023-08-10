Gold rates August 10: Significant decrease in 24 carat/ 22 carat observed in India

Today (10 August 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,140 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,170 in India.

By Pratyay 0
gold rate in india
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,140 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,170 in India. A fall of Rs 200 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22 carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Must Read

Sensex down 221 pts, Nifty drops to 19,527

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar;…

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100
Mumbai Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Chennai Rs 58,070 Rs 55,300
Kolkata Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Hyderabad Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Bangalore Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 110 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,950, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,950.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans