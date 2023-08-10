Gold rates August 10: Significant decrease in 24 carat/ 22 carat observed in India

Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,140 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,170 in India. A fall of Rs 200 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22 carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100 Mumbai Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950 Chennai Rs 58,070 Rs 55,300 Kolkata Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950 Hyderabad Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950 Bangalore Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950 Visakhapatnam Rs 59,950 Rs 54,950

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 110 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,950, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,950.