Gold rate update: Check latest rates for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24-carat and 22-carat have remained the same for the last 24 hours for India. As on 23 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,700 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,100.

Major cities in India registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,980 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,400. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,250. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,250.

In Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 50,250 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 170 in the last 24 hours.