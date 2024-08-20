Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Rates Slightly Decreases on August 20, Check Latest Price

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price today
Photo Credit: IANS

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has slightly decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,690.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 20, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 72,770 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,920 Rs 66,850
Mumbai Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Chennai Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Kolkata Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Hyderabad Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Bangalore Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,770 Rs 66,700

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On August 20, silver costs Rs 86,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Yamaha R15, R15M Get New Colour Options For The International Markets

Advertisement

Pratyay 5240 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.