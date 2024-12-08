Gold rate today: Prices remain same for 24 carat, 22 carat in India on December 8

Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold today has remained the same for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On December 8, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,620, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,150.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has yet again remained unchanged. Today on December 8, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 77,620 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 71,150 in India.

Changes in gold rates were also recorded in several important cities of India. They are as follows:

Delhi: 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,770 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 71,300.

Kolkata: 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 77,620 while 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 71,150.

Mumbai: 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 77,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 71,150.

Chennai: 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 77,620 while the 22-carat (10 grams) is Rs 71,150.

Silver price in India:

The rate of silver in India has remained constant for the second day in the last 24 hours. On December 8, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Rate of silver is recorded at Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar.