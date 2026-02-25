Gold Rate Today in India Rises; Check Latest 22K, 24K & 18K Gold Prices on 25 February 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India today is Rs 1,61,890 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,48, 400 per 10 gram for 22 karat gold on February 25, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,420 per 10 grams today.

The gold rate in India has increased by Rs 110 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram and Rs 100 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in India over the last 24 hours.

Check the gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,62,040 Rs 1,48,550 Mumbai Rs 1,61,890 Rs 1,48,400 Chennai Rs 1,62,880 Rs 1,49,300 Kolkata Rs 1,61,890 Rs 1,48,400 Hyderabad Rs 1,61,890 Rs 1,48,400 Bangalore Rs 1,61,890 Rs 1,48,400 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,61,890 Rs 1,48,400

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has remained constant in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,85,000 on February 25, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has also dropped by Rs 5,000, now recorded at Rs 2,95,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.