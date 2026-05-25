Gold Rate Today in India Rises Amid Hopes of US-Iran Peace Deal, Silver Remain Flat

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New Delhi: The Gold price in India has increased by Rs 320 for 24 carats and Rs 300 for 22 carats in the last 24 hours. On May 25, 2026, the cost of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,59,380, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 1,46,100 on Monday.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also increased in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded as Rs 1,59,380 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,46,100 in the last 24 hours.

The gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

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City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,59,530 1,46,250 Mumbai 1,59,380 1,46,100 Chennai 1,61,240 1,47,800 Kolkata 1,59,380 1,46,100 Hyderabad 1,59,380 1,46,100 Bangalore 1,59,380 1,46,100 Bhubaneswar 1,59,380 1,46,100

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On May 25, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,95,000 on Monday.