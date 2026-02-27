Gold Rate Today in India Rises After Dip, Silver Rates Steady; Check Latest Prices Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The gold price in India today is recorded at Rs 1,61,570 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,48, 100 per 10 gram for 22 karat gold on February 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 18-carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,180 per 10 grams today.

The gold rate in India has increased by Rs 550 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram and Rs 500 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in India over the last 24 hours.

On February 27, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,61,570, and the 22-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

Check the gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,61,720 Rs 1,48,250 Mumbai Rs 1,61,570 Rs 1,48,100 Chennai Rs 1,62,550 Rs 1,49,000 Kolkata Rs 1,61,570 Rs 1,48,100 Hyderabad Rs 1,61,570 Rs 1,48,100 Bangalore Rs 1,61,570 Rs 1,48,100 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,61,570 Rs 1,48,100

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has remained constant in India in the last 24 hours. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,85,000 on February 27, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has also remained unchanged, now recorded at Rs 2,95,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.