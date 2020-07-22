Bhubaneswar: Due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country gold prices has been pushed up. The Pandemic crisis has hit the the gold industry hard.

The gold prices in India saw a minor fluctuation on Wednesday . The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 48,100 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 49,100.

In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats are Rs 51,370 and Rs 47,090 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises by 120 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rises by 50 rupees/ 10 grams.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: